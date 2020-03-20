Editorial

Should Football Games Be Played On Aircraft Carriers Instead Of Potentially Canceling The Season Over Coronavirus?

In this handout provided by the U.S. Navy, the Republic of Korea destroyers Sejong the Great (DDG 991) and Yang Manchun (DDH 973), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Stethem (DDG 63), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) patrol May 3, 2017 in the western Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. (Photo by Z.A. Landers/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Photo by Z.A. Landers/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
It looks like my aircraft carrier idea to save sports might not be dead just yet.

When March Madness’s fate was hanging by a thread because of coronavirus, I suggested bringing back the fleets so that we could play the games on the carrier decks, which has happened in the past. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That idea obviously never took off and the games were just canceled.

However, it might be time to take another look at this plan, but for football games. It’s becoming increasingly likely that the NFL and college football seasons will be impacted by coronavirus.

Right now, spring ball is dead for college players and there doesn’t appear to be any light at the end of the tunnel.

 

With every passing day, the fate of football in the fall seems to be more and more in doubt. It’s time to start putting our brains together to find a solution before coronavirus steals that from us too.

Believe it or not, the aircraft carrier idea works just as well for football as it does for basketball.

A Nimitz class carrier is more than 1,000 feet long, which means it could fit three football fields on the deck.

However, we don’t want to use the deck. The hangar under the deck is where we could put the field. That would leave the flight deck open for any airstrikes that might need to be ordered.

We should play the games in hangars as we cruise around the world bombing our enemies. Think about the kind of TV ratings that would get.

You think the NFL and college football had a huge season in 2019? The TV ratings from this idea would make those numbers look like a joke.

Football combined with aircraft carriers might be the most American idea I’ve ever had.

Hopefully, we don’t even need this plan. I hope we’re drinking beers in September and coronavirus is a thing of the past.

If not, then fuel up the jets, get the hangars ready and let’s play some football.