Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: Down To Two

As most Americans worried about the potential for lockdowns in their cities and states due to coronavirus, the 2020 campaign pressed on — albeit relatively quietly.

Major campaign rallies have been put on hold by both former Vice President Joe Biden and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — and their rival, President Donald Trump has also instituted a moratorium on most events other than his almost daily press conferences.

Instead, since facing off in Sunday’s CNN/Univision-hosted debate, the candidates have been taking to Twitter with more frequency and sharing video messages with voters as well.

Tonight, via national livestream, I will outline a proposal that addresses this horrific situation. pic.twitter.com/Ti0jQraokJ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 20, 2020

My prayers go out to all those on the front lines of this crisis. pic.twitter.com/KfNNRsdS7I — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 19, 2020

In spite of concerns that open polling places could cause a spike in coronavirus cases, three states — Illinois, Florida and Arizona — went ahead with their scheduled presidential primaries on Tuesday. Biden won all three handily, leaving many speculating once again whether that would be the straw that felled the Sanders campaign. It was not.

As always, the Daily Caller has waded through all of the most recent stories to bring you the latest: who’s in, who’s out, who’s surging and what Americans have to say about the whole mess.

The standouts:

New York Sen. — and former Democratic primary rival — Kirsten Gillibrand announced her support Thursday for Biden.

I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden today. Our country needs a president who will provide steady, honest leadership, and I believe Joe has the right experience, empathy, and character to lead. I’m excited to help him defeat Donald Trump in November. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 19, 2020

Another endorsement for the former vice president came from Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who gave him her support when she announced the suspension of her own presidential campaign. Gabbard’s endorsement likely came as a harsh blow to Sanders, as she had not only endorsed him in 2016, but had resigned her position in the Democratic National Committee in order to do so.

Sanders, according to several sources, held his own at Sunday’s debate despite struggling through his last few outings at the polls.

.@Newsweek declares Bernie Sanders winner of the 11th Democratic debate #DemDebates #DemDebate in Washington D.C. on Sunday night. It was a strange one.https://t.co/UQFK3sUYYD — Christina Zhao (@christinaxzhao) March 16, 2020

But there were also those who thought Biden made a stronger showing.

Per our poll with @Ipsos, Democratic voters rated Biden’s debate performance more highly than Sanders’s. https://t.co/eo0o25guGa — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 16, 2020

The washouts:

Biden appeared to struggle with the facts at Sunday’s debate, according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.

Some inaccurate Biden claims last night: Biden didn’t merely vote for the Iraq force authorization to get inspectors in; he vocally supported the war. China hasn’t had merely “marginal” wealth gains. Sanders doesn’t have nine “Super PACs.” https://t.co/0F7XJUIxfN — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 16, 2020

‘The Thing In Africa’: Joe Biden Stumbles Over Virus Names, Can’t Remember Ebola https://t.co/5G8abR9X3B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 16, 2020

Sanders lost by double digits in all three states that held their scheduled primaries Tuesday: Illinois, Arizona and Florida. Ohio’s primary was delayed after a strong push from Governor Mike Dewine.

The dropouts:

Gabbard, who had the distinction of being both the last woman and last minority standing, left the race Thursday to endorse Biden. She said in a video message that her place was in Congress and that she was prepared, if necessary, to deploy with the Hawaii National Guard.

So who’s left? Biden, Sanders.

The opposition:

President Donald Trump has turned much of his focus toward combating the spread of coronavirus, but has repeatedly jabbed at his potential opponents come November.

….The USA was never set up for this, just look at the catastrophe of the H1N1 Swine Flu (Biden in charge, 17,000 people lost, very late response time), but it soon will be. Great decision to close our China, and other, borders early. Saved many lives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

I must say, that was a VERY boring debate. Biden lied when he said I want to cut Social Security and Medicare. That’s what they ALL said 4 years ago, and nothing happened, in fact, I saved Social Security and Medicare. I will not be cutting, but they will. Be careful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

….Also, according to the Daily Caller, leading Sleepy Joe Biden in Florida, 48% to 42%. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

The DNC will have gotten their fondest wish and defeated Bernie Sanders, far ahead of schedule. Now they are doing everything possible to be nice to him in order to keep his supporters. Bernie has given up, just like he did last time. He will be dropping out soon! MAGA/KAG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

The hot takes (the #DropOutBernie edition):

Calls for Sanders to leave the race intensified as he lagged further and further behind in the overall delegate count.

Bernie Sanders now has his surrogates on TV claiming that Joe Biden is somehow putting people’s safety at risk by having the primary race continue. What the fuck? Sanders is the one who’s getting blown out and has already lost the race. Sanders can drop out or shut the fuck up. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 17, 2020

To those upset because I said that Bernie should drop out NOW so the party can unite, I’m only saying what Bernie & his followers said to @ewarren when they decided her campaign was no longer viable. So it SHOULD be okay to say it now, yes? ???? We all good?

We should be good. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 18, 2020

Remember those Bernie Bros who aggressively told me that Elizabeth Warren should drop out and we should get behind the strong nominee for party unity?? I wonder if they’ll take their own advice… #DropOutBernie — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) March 18, 2020

Dear @BernieSanders: thank you for your service. With all respect to what you achieved: Now is the time to drop out. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) March 18, 2020

After tonight, With no path to secure the nomination, @BernieSanders should drop out. We should proceed to the mission at hand, beating Trump. We don’t have time to waste. Getting beat by 10pts+ (I’m being generous) and getting swept isn’t a path to winning anything. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) March 17, 2020

Biden has now won Florida and Illinois by large margins. The race is over and has been for weeks. Biden has an insurmountable lead. Bernie needs to drop out. He and his staff should all endorse Biden immediately and pledge to campaign on his behalf. — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) March 18, 2020

The delegate count:

Joe Biden: 1186

Bernie Sanders: 885

Other: 175

Check back next week for updates, including the results of the most recent primaries and more.

