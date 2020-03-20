Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: Down To Two

Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Democratic presidential hopefuls former US vice president Joe Biden (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders greet each other with a safe elbow bump before the start of the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, DC on March 15, 2020. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

As most Americans worried about the potential for lockdowns in their cities and states due to coronavirus, the 2020 campaign pressed on — albeit relatively quietly.

Major campaign rallies have been put on hold by both former Vice President Joe Biden and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — and their rival, President Donald Trump has also instituted a moratorium on most events other than his almost daily press conferences.

Instead, since facing off in Sunday’s CNN/Univision-hosted debate, the candidates have been taking to Twitter with more frequency and sharing video messages with voters as well.

In spite of concerns that open polling places could cause a spike in coronavirus cases, three states — Illinois, Florida and Arizona — went ahead with their scheduled presidential primaries on Tuesday.  Biden won all three handily, leaving many speculating once again whether that would be the straw that felled the Sanders campaign. It was not.

As always, the Daily Caller has waded through all of the most recent stories to bring you the latest: who’s in, who’s out, who’s surging and what Americans have to say about the whole mess.

The standouts:

  • New York Sen. — and former Democratic primary rival — Kirsten Gillibrand announced her support Thursday for Biden.

  • Another endorsement for the former vice president came from Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who gave him her support when she announced the suspension of her own presidential campaign. Gabbard’s endorsement likely came as a harsh blow to Sanders, as she had not only endorsed him in 2016, but had resigned her position in the Democratic National Committee in order to do so.

  • Sanders, according to several sources, held his own at Sunday’s debate despite struggling through his last few outings at the polls.

  • But there were also those who thought Biden made a stronger showing.

The washouts:

  • Biden appeared to struggle with the facts at Sunday’s debate, according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.

  • Sanders lost by double digits in all three states that held their scheduled primaries Tuesday: Illinois, Arizona and Florida. Ohio’s primary was delayed after a strong push from Governor Mike Dewine.

The dropouts:

  • Gabbard, who had the distinction of being both the last woman and last minority standing, left the race Thursday to endorse Biden. She said in a video message that her place was in Congress and that she was prepared, if necessary, to deploy with the Hawaii National Guard.

So who’s left? Biden, Sanders.

The opposition:

President Donald Trump has turned much of his focus toward combating the spread of coronavirus, but has repeatedly jabbed at his potential opponents come November.

The hot takes (the #DropOutBernie edition):

Calls for Sanders to leave the race intensified as he lagged further and further behind in the overall delegate count.

The delegate count:

  • Joe Biden: 1186
  • Bernie Sanders: 885
  • Other: 175

Check back next week for updates, including the results of the most recent primaries and more.

