Running Back Todd Gurley Signs With The Atlanta Falcons On 1-Year Deal, Salary Details Are Currently Unknown

The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back Todd Gurley.

According to Jordan Schultz, Gurley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons after being cut Thursday by the Rams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His salary details are currently not known.

Todd Gurley is signing with the #Falcons, per source. It’s a one-year deal for the 25-year-old running back. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2020

Well, that didn’t take long at all. I guess Gurley’s unemployment blues came to a quick end after the Rams showed him the exit.

I’ll be interested to see how much money he’s getting from the Falcons. Despite the fact he hasn’t played well these past two seasons, I’m sure he’s still getting a decent amount of money.

When you at one point had the kind of hype Gurley once had, teams will always be willing to give you a second chance. That’s what the Falcons are doing right now.

If I had to guess, I’d be surprised if Gurley was making less than $5 million on this deal from the Falcons.

It’s also a chance for him to have a big year and cash in down the road after next season is done. We’ll see how he does, but the Falcons have certainly beefed up their backfield.