REPORT: Melvin Gordon Isn’t Getting Huge Offers In Free Agency

NFL free agent Melvin Gordon is apparently struggling to find huge offers.

According to ProFootballTalk, Mike Garafolo said on the NFL Network that the former Chargers running back doesn’t have an offer “remotely close” to the $10 million annually offered to him last year by Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He held out for several weeks before returning to the team, and that’s starting to look worse and worse with more time that passes.

This is kind of a weird situation for Melvin Gordon and football fans. We all know Gordon can play at a high level.

He’s one of the most physically gifted runners in the NFL. There’s no question about that at all, but he also struggled a bit after returning from his holdout.

He didn’t exactly set the NFL on fire like many expected to him to. So, he missed games by holding out, and then didn’t dominate upon his return.

It’s not exactly a great sequence of events, but we still all know Gordon is one of the best running backs in the league.

Maybe, just maybe, he should take a short term deal with a team that will let him eat up carries. If he goes out on a short term deal next season and dominates, then he could get his value back up.

Even better, he could take less money and join a contender as their featured back. He might just have to accept the fact he’s going to make less money because last season was such a disappointment.

We’ll see where he lands, but there’s no doubt Gordon is an incredibly talented player.