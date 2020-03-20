How COVID-19 Is Affecting The Food And Agriculture Industry

Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr. Ryan Quarles, joined Daily Caller White House correspondent Maranda Finney to share how the novel coronavirus has impacted the agriculture industry.
The outbreak of COVID-19, frequently referred to as a novel coronavirus, has invaded essentially every part of our everyday life–whether it be through media coverage, events or school cancellations, or toilet paper shortages. Quarles joined Maranda to discuss how the Department of Agriculture is doing its part to mitigate some of the effects COVID-19 has had on the food industry. (RELATED: Dr. Oz Shares Tips On How To Prevent Coronavirus)
