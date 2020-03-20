Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer Gets Trump Question At White House Briefing

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer asked President Donald Trump two questions as a reporter Friday.

The president pointed at his former spokesman, and said “you in the back,” before Spicer asked his questions. Spicer currently hosts a show on Newsmax TV, and sat in the network’s seat at the briefing. (RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Join Fox News)

Spicer’s first question was about how quickly the federal government can provide relief to small businesses that have been forced to shut down over the coronavirus epidemic.

“We’re gonna be helping them a lot,” Trump responded. “Including my conversation with both Mitch (McConnell) and Chuck (Schumer), a big focus of that conversation was small businesses, because they are really the engine behind our country, more so than the big ones. They are the engine behind our country.”

Spicer then asked the president about recent reports involving several senators, who dropped their stocks following a January briefing on the virus.

“I’m not aware of it. I saw some names. I know all of them. I know everyone mentioned. Dianne Feinstein I guess, and a couple of others,” Trump said.

Trump added that he found the senators to be “very honorable people.”

“I find them to all be very honorable people. That’s all I know, and they said they did nothing wrong,” the president said.

WATCH:

Spicer served as Trump’s first White House press secretary, holding the position for the president’s first six months in office. Spicer also served as the White House’s communications director for much of that time period.