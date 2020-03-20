EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cassidy Explains What May Have Caused The Exploding Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Louisiana

Is Mardi Gras to blame for the exploding numbers of COVID-19 in Louisiana?
We asked Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D., about this and more on the coronavirus pandemic.
According to reports the number of people testing positive for coronavirus jumped to 400, while the state’s death toll hit 10. (RELATED: ‘They Took Away Our Free Will’: NYC Restaurant Owner Speaks Out After Forced Coronavirus Closures.)
“We just had a million people come from around the world for a wonderful Mardi Gras but quite likely someone brought it and some one spread it and that gives you the best case example as to why social distancing can work,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy also reacted to the news of two of his colleagues testing positive for coronavirus and the soon to be voted on stimulus package.
WATCH:
