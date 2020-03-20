This 120+ Hour Coding Training Bundle Is On Sale For Just $39

There’s no denying at this point that computers are the way of the future — and working online goes right along with that. From creating smartphone apps and developing video games to basic website design, “code” is the only language that seems to matter in this modern world!

If you’ve never worked with code before, it can feel overwhelming — but it doesn’t have to be that way. Programs like The 2020 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle introduce you to popular programming systems like JavaScript, HTML, Python and more to help you do everything from designing websites to creating mobile apps. Over the program’s 10 courses and 120 hours of content, you’ll come face-to-face with hands-on activities and real-life examples, helping you to not only understand code but realize how much it can help you advance in your own work and projects.

Even if you aren’t aspiring to make a career out of it, exploring the world of code can open up doors you never even knew existed. From helping make your retail business’ website more interactive to analyzing data to build a thriving food delivery app, learning the ins and outs of varying code languages can be immensely beneficial. And even if you already know a lot of the coding basics, this dynamic bundle dives deep into things like algorithms, image classifier creation, and data mining — just to name a few — to help you seriously up your programming game. And if nothing else, “code master” looks awfully great on just about anyone’s resume.

Led by some of the industry’s top experts, including iOS app veteran Nick Walter and game development guru John Bura, this collection is an incredible way to learn from the pros without setting foot into a classroom.

For a limited time, The 2020 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle is deeply discounted — by over 90% — leaving it with a price tag that reads just $39. Seriously.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');