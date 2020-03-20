Tom Brady’s Contract With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Is For 2 Years, Will Earn At Least $50 Million

Tom Brady will get at least $50 million over the next two seasons to play quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The six-time Super Bowl officially signed with the Bucs on Friday, and we now have his contract details. According to Adam Schefter, he’ll get $50 million fully guaranteed, up to another $9 million in incentives, can’t be traded and can’t be tagged. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A no-trade clause…

A no tag clause…

Brady is planning to play two years in Tampa and leave open the option of continuing his NFL career…. pic.twitter.com/XFX9l5Ozgt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

My friends, that’s a whole hell of a lot of guaranteed money for a two-year deal, and as Schefter pointed out, the contract is structured in a fashion that makes you think he’ll continue to play.

He’ll be 43 when this season rolls around, and he hasn’t really shown any signs of slowing down.

How will Tom Brady’s time with the Bucs go? I honestly have no idea at all. I don’t have a clue, but I know he’s a natural leader and winner.

Add in the fact he’s working with a quarterback guru in Bruce Arians and will have Mike Evans to launch balls to, and I think you’re going to like what you see on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Mar 20, 2020 at 5:55am PDT

We’ll see what happens, but it sure is an exciting time in the NFL!