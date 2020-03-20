‘Has Anyone Seen Joe?’: Glenn Greenwald, Others Wonder Why Biden Appears To Be Avoiding The Media

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has seemingly been quiet in recent days as the coronavirus pandemic has escalated in the U.S.

Biden has largely been out of the public eye since Sunday’s Democratic presidential debate, leading #whereisjoe to trend Friday morning on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘You Have A Single-Payer System In Italy’: Biden Rips Bernie Over Medicare For All)

“Joe Biden’s omnipresence, steely calm and inspiring leadership has shown the US what A Real President does in times of crises,” journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted. ” Oh wait — has anyone seen Joe?”

Joe Biden’s omnipresence, steely calm and inspiring leadership has shown the US what A Real President does in times of crises. Oh wait — has anyone seen Joe? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 20, 2020

Other anti-Biden lefties also chimed in to rip the former vice president for not making public appearances during the crisis. (RELATED: Justice Democrats Promises To Oppose Biden’s Presidential Bid)

“Where is @JoeBiden?” Shaun King asked

“Joe Biden is secretly at work building test kits and a vaccine, which is why we rarely hear anything from him,” Matt Stoller said.

Joe Biden is secretly at work building test kits and a vaccine, which is why we rarely hear anything from him. https://t.co/iTqTAenAXs — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) March 19, 2020

more and more people are saying it: where is joe biden — guy fieri 2020 campaign manager (@libbycwatson) March 20, 2020

Seriously where is Joe Biden? — Nando (@nandorvila) March 20, 2020

Biden gave a speech on the pandemic earlier in March, where he criticized President Donald Trump for calling the coronavirus a “foreign virus” and noting that it originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan. Biden accused the president of trafficking in “xenophobia” in his response to the virus.

Biden is reportedly offering people a chance to “video chat” with him in a new fundraising initiative.