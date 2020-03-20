Whoopi Goldberg Claims Americans Are Only ‘Stuck’ At Home Because Of Bad Leadership

Whoopi Goldberg claimed Friday that people would not be “stuck” in their houses if Americans had good leadership.

Goldberg, who has been appearing on ABC’s “The View” via Skype for the past several days to protect herself from potential exposure to coronavirus, appeared to suggest that President Donald Trump had failed to provide a level of leadership that might have kept Americans from being forced to stay home. (RELATED: ‘There Are No Libertarians In A Pandemic’: Meghan McCain Says When Crisis Hits, Everyone Wants Infrastructure)

WATCH:

Cohost Sunny Hostin repeated the debunked claim that Trump had called the coronavirus “a hoax” (he has said numerous times that he was referring to the media hype surrounding the virus rather than the virus itself) and suggested that he and many Americans were taking their cues from Fox News.

“They listened to the president who called it a hoax. There are lives at stake,” Hostin said.

“The interesting thing about all of this is whatever channel you’re watching, you’re still watching from home. You’re watching from inside your house,” Goldberg said. “Because a pandemic has happened, and you are stuck, and whatever side you’re on, you understand that when you have leadership, you would not — you would not be stuck in your house.”

Goldberg’s longtime cohost Joy Behar announced last week that she would be taking some time off to isolate at home as well.