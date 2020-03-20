Why The Media Can’t Handle The Public’s Positive Response To Trump In Coronavirus ‘Wartime’

As the coronavirus pandemic rages onward, polling indicates that Americans are pleasantly surprised with President Donald Trump’s efforts to provide economic relief.

For some reason, however, the media continues to frame his tone and words as racist. Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down Friday to break down the disconnect and try to explain what exactly is going on in the briefing room.

