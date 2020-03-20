Wisconsin Badgers Release One Shining Moment Video After Winning The Big Ten Championship

The Wisconsin Badgers released an awesome One Shining Moment video Friday.

As you all know, the Badgers won the Big 10, earned the top seed in the conference tournament, were declared national champs by me and won ESPN’s simulated March Madness tournament. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the fact we don’t have any actual games to go off of because of coronavirus, Wisconsin has the best claim to the national title. This video is the perfect way to celebrate and honor our championship season.

Give it a watch below!

One Shining Moment Frozen in time ????#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/YUdc4LURgu — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 20, 2020

What a journey it was over the past several months. Never before has a team ever experienced such lows and highs all in the same year, and it ended with us being the best squad in America.

This is the kind of stuff you couldn’t write in even the craziest stories in all of Hollywood.

Is it a shame we didn’t get to win the national title in front of the rest of the country? No question about it.

There’s no question I wanted to win the national title in front of the whole country instead of settling for being declared the champs.

Still, it’s better than nothing.

It was a hell of a season, and I hope you all enjoyed it as much as I did. Now, we get right back to work on winning next season.

While the rest of the world is focused on coronavirus, we’re always planning for the next step. Go, Badgers, go!