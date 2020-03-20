Woman Gives Birth In Toilet Paper Aisle Of Missouri Walmart

A baby girl was born Wednesday in the toilet paper aisle of a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri to the cheers of customers rushing to stockpile on basic necessities in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baby got rollback: Customers cheer at a Walmart in Missouri after a woman gave birth to a baby girl in the store’s toilet paper aisle. https://t.co/69Wgb3xUje #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) March 20, 2020

Store manager Jessica Hinkle told local news outlet KY3 that the woman had told employees Wednesday that her water broke while in the toilet paper aisle. Hinkle then held up a sheet for privacy while a labor nurse who happened to be in the store and Springfield firefighters helped the woman deliver her baby in just 45 minutes. (RELATED: Here’s Some Advice For Parents Who Are Diving Into Homeschooling)

“We were like what do we do now? Another lady comes around the corner and she says ‘I’m a labor nurse, can I help?’ and we said yes, yes please. She had gloves in her pocket [and] she was ready,” Hinkle said.

Customers in the Walmart clapped as the woman and her baby were wheeled out of the store on a stretcher and taken in an ambulance to the hospital.

“You know a feel good moment, everybody’s going through so much and with a baby it’s like everything comes full circle.”

Hinkle said she spoke to the woman on Thursday and both her and the baby are doing well.