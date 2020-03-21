Unfit To Print Episode 44: Liberal Media Takes China’s Side Amid Coronavirus Panic

The daily press briefings with President Donald Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force have shown the media’s true colors.
Given the opportunity to ask questions that would help inform the public about the spread of coronavirus, some reporters decided it was more important to accuse the president of racism for referring to the coronavirus as the “China Virus” or suggesting he was giving Americans “false hope.”
LISTEN:
One NBC News reporter decided to try to cover for his fellow reporters, insisting that coronavirus is a “bat virus, not a China virus.” He failed to tell us, however, how the virus apparently jumped from bats to humans. Bat soup, anyone? (RELATED: NBC News Correspondent Says Coronavirus ‘Is A Bat Virus, Not A China Virus’)
LISTEN:
Luckily, at least one journalist is doing her job. Fox News’ Martha MacCallum grilled former Vice President Joe Biden’s spokesperson Symone Sanders about why “China Virus” is racist — it didn’t go well for Sanders.
WATCH:
Thanks for watching and check out past episodes:
Unfit To Print Episode 43: NYT Writer Claims Racism After MSNBC Math Fiasco
Unfit To Print Episode 42: Trump Campaign Sues NYT And WaPo
Unfit To Print Episode 41: ABC News Correspondent Suspended For Telling The Truth
If you like Amber’s podcast, check out her latest work at Spectator USA and subscribe here. Use the discount code AMBER for 10% off.