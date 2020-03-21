Dolly Parton Tears Up In Heartfelt Goodbye To ‘True Friend’ Kenny Rogers After His Death

Dolly Parton teared up in a heartfelt goodbye she posted on Instagram Saturday after learning the sad news that her dear friend Kenny Rogers had died. He was 81.

“You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone,” the legendary 74-year-old country singer captioned her post, along with a video dedicated to her singing partner.

"I've had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend," she added. "So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly."

"Well, I couldn't believe it this morning when I got up, turned on the TV checking to see what the coronavirus was doing, and they told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away," Dolly said.

“And I know that we all know that Kenny is in a better place than we are today but I’m pretty sure that he’s going to be talking to God sometime today, if he ain’t already,” she added. “And he’s going to be asking him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness. But I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart’s broken. A big ole’ chunk of it has gone with him today.”

The “Jolene” hitmaker then held up a sweet photo of her with the “Gambler” singer and got kind of emotional.

“God bless you Kenny, fly high straight into the arms of God,” she added. “And to the rest of you, keep the faith.”

The two paired up several times during Rogers’ singing career, per the Taste of Country. However, their most famous duet would have to be the 1983 hit “Islands In The Stream.”

In honor of his passing, please enjoy this video of the two singing at the 1983 Grammy Awards.

