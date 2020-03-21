Biden Comes Out Of Hibernation, Plans Regular Briefings From His Home Rebutting Trump’s Alleged Lies

Former Vice President Joe Biden is retrofitting his Delaware home to set up virtual briefings that will allow the presidential candidate to pushback against what he says are President Donald Trump’s lies about coronavirus.

Biden’s house is being outfitted with technology allowing him to conduct tele-press conferences and interviews while he practices social distancing amid a pandemic, Biden told Politico in a Friday report.

This comes after Biden took a hiatus from the trail following his Super Tuesday victories. He spent the downtime at home, talking to health officials and governors, Biden said in the interview.

“I would like to get in the position and we’re trying to work out so that the headquarters … to be able to accommodate my directly answering questions in front of a press that’s assigned to me,” Biden said of the homemade operation.

He added: “We’ve hired a professional team to do that now. And excuse the expression that’s a little above my pay grade to know how to do that.” Biden says the briefings are necessary to factcheck what he believes are Trump’s lies and distortions regarding the coronavirus.

Biden’s sustained silence in the middle of a heated election year drew significant chatter online. (RELATED: ‘Has Anyone Seen Joe?’: Glenn Greenwald, Others Wonder Why Biden Appears To Be Avoiding The Media)

“Joe Biden’s omnipresence, steely calm and inspiring leadership has shown the US what A Real President does in times of crises,” journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted Friday. “Oh wait — has anyone seen Joe?”

Trump invoked the Defense Protection Act on March 18, giving the federal government authority to require private industry to produce medical equipment to combat the coronavirus. Death toll in the U.S. reached 100 Tuesday and experts warn the virus has not yet peaked.

