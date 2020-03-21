Mike Pence Tells Story Of 90-Year-Old Great-Great-Grandmother Who Beat Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence took time at Saturday’s White House press briefing to discuss a Washington-area great-great-grandmother who has recovered from the coronavirus.

Geneva Wood, 90, was thought to be on the verge of death after contracting the virus in early March, but has recovered and recently tested negative for the virus. (RELATED: How America’s Governors Are Leading The Nation’s Coronavirus Response)

“I did hear one story this morning, Mr. President, about a senior named Geneva Wood, she actually is at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington,” Pence said. “She is not only a grandmother, she is a great- great-grandmother. 90 years young and she tested positive for the coronavirus on March 6th. By all accounts she’s doing well.”

The vice president said Wood is an “inspiration to the nation,” and used her story as an example of how America will get through the crisis. (RELATED: BREAKING: Most Americans Approve Of Trump’s Coronavirus Management)

“She wanted America to know there is hope and her strength and her enthusiasm is truly an inspiration to the nation,” Pence said. “As the President said many times, we are going to get through this and come out stronger than ever before and we’ll get through this as Americans together. Thank you, Mr. President.”

The virus is known to be particularly lethal to the elderly, and several individuals in a Washington nursing home died of the virus earlier this month.

Wood’s condition was considered to be dire shortly after her diagnosis, and her family said their goodbyes to her before her miraculous recovery, according to a profile published Friday by NBC’s TODAY. Wood has four living children, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren, according to the profile.