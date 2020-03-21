New York City’s Health Department Releases Guide On How To Have Sex During Coronavirus Outbreak

The New York City Health Department has released a guide on how to have sex during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Have sex with people close to you,” the guide says. “You are your safest sex partner. Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after sex.”

The guide says that while there’s still a lot to learn about COVID-19 and sex, the virus hasn’t been found in semen or vaginal fluid and that other coronaviruses “do not efficiently transmit through sex.”

It also suggests that if you do have sex, having sex only with a “a small circle of people” will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus instead of having “group sex.”

“Consider taking a break from in-person dates. Video dates, sexting or chat rooms may be options for you.”

The guide also delineates how to cleanse materials used for sexual purposes, such as how to wash hands, sex toys, and keyboards that are used for video chats or for watching pornography.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered New York to shut down Friday, requiring all non-essential businesses across the state to close while grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential operations can remain open.

The lockdown also requires the entire workforce to work from home, a strict measure in response to the ballooning of coronavirus cases in the state and especially New York City, where there were 5,700 cases as of Friday evening, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: All Bars, Casinos, Gyms, Restaurants And Theaters In 4 States Closing)