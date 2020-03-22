George W. Bush And Laura Send Sweet Tribute To ‘Old Friend’ Kenny Rogers

George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush shared a sweet tribute Sunday to their “old friend” and “good man” Kenny Rogers after learning of the singer’s death. He was 81.

“You can’t make old friends,” former President Bush wrote in a post on Instagram, along with a great picture of him with the late legendary country singer. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

“@laurawbush and I will miss this good man,” he added. “We love Kenny Rogers and his music.”(RELATED: Barbara Bush Dies At Age 92)

Bush continued, while remarking about the coronavirus outbreak, and suggested people should listen to the “Gamblers” music at this current time to be “uplifted.”

“There’s no better time than now to enjoy it and be uplifted by it,” Bush explained.

As previously reported, the country music world was rocked when reports surfaced early Saturday morning that the “Islands In The Stream” hitmaker had passed away of natural causes Friday night.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT

So many performers who worked with him reacted to news of his death on social media. His long-time singing partner, Dolly Parton, shared a video on social media as she said goodbye in a tearful tribute to her dear friend.

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr

— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020