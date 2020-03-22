Full Kanye West And Taylor Swift 2016 Phone Call About ‘Famous’ Leaks

The infamous Kanye West and Taylor Swift phone call from 2016 has hit the web, and it doesn’t make Kim Kardashian look good.

As fans of the two singers know, West sang about potentially having sex with Swift on his hit song “Famous.” Following the song blowing up and fall out over it, Kim Kardashian shared a video of Swift talking to the star rapper during a 2016 phone call, and it appeared like she fully supported the lyrics.

However, the entire phone call provides much different context. She seems very wary of the lyrics and the song. While she does seem to give him the green light for the lyrics, she is very hesitant and not at all as enthusiastic as she appeared to be in Kardashian’s video. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

You can watch the full conversation below.

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf — ????????????????, ???????????? (@redligion) March 21, 2020

She’s clearly uncomfortable af with him saying she owes him sex and tells him she will think about it and let him know if she’s okay with it. And ALSO tells him that she wouldn’t like if he’d called her a bitch.

And he never once mentions “i made that bitch famous” line to her pic.twitter.com/18QF3Mm4YG — ????????????????, ???????????? (@redligion) March 21, 2020

The way taylor knew that she was on the verge of overexposure and that the media was already taking hits at her for no reason and kim and kanye manipulated the situation in THEIR favour by illegally recording the phone conversation and posting the EDITED clips is so gross… pic.twitter.com/ihMmWZJMkx — ????????????????, ???????????? (@redligion) March 21, 2020

Was there anybody who wasn’t pro-Taylor Swift from the start during this beef? There’s only one correct side to take during the Kardashian/Swift feud and it’s the side of the star musician.

I can’t believe Swift didn’t nuke Kardashian years ago after the edited video was released. It’s so incredibly dishonest that it’s honestly shocking.

What the hell was Kim Kardashian thinking? Does she have no morals? The edited video and the full conversation aren’t even that close at all!

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 16, 2019 at 8:13pm PST

The fact Swift took the high road for years by not just lighting up Kardashian for being a liar is truly a testament to who she is.

I’d like to say I could let something like this go, but I probably wouldn’t be able to. Even right now, Swift still isn’t addressing it, despite the fact the full video paints her in a great light!

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 11, 2019 at 2:52pm PST

If you’re team Kardashian over team Swift at this point, then you’re just an idiot with nothing to support your position.

Swift should have obliterated her years ago for that dishonest video. Go, Taylor, go!