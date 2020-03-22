Politics

California Democrat Lowered To Critical Condition With Non-Coronavirus Pneumonia

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calf., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2019. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier is in critical condition with pneumonia that is unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak.

DeSaulnier, who represents California’s 11th Congressional District, was hospitalized with pneumonia after fracturing a rib while running. The 67-year-old congressman was tested for COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital a week ago, and the test came back negative. (RELATED: Vice President Mike Pence And His Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus)

Betsy Arnold Marr, DeSaulnier’s chief of staff, released a statement on her employer’s condition, saying, “The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the congressman. Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

