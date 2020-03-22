California Democrat Lowered To Critical Condition With Non-Coronavirus Pneumonia

Democratic California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier is in critical condition with pneumonia that is unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak.

DeSaulnier, who represents California’s 11th Congressional District, was hospitalized with pneumonia after fracturing a rib while running. The 67-year-old congressman was tested for COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital a week ago, and the test came back negative. (RELATED: Vice President Mike Pence And His Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus)

Betsy Arnold Marr, DeSaulnier’s chief of staff, released a statement on her employer’s condition, saying, “The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the congressman. Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

Many took to Twitter to wish the congressman and his family well.

Sending love and healing to Mark and his family. Get well, my friend. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) March 22, 2020

❤️ my friend, Rep D! ???????????? You are a fighter and my Cal Bear compatriot. A true servant of the people who doesn’t give up! — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) March 22, 2020

Hoping and praying for the recovery of my dear friend and colleague @RepDeSaulnier. Stay strong, Mark. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) March 22, 2020

We hope and pray for the swift recovery of our dear colleague @RepDeSaulnier. America needs your wise counsel my friend! — US Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) March 22, 2020

Praying for you @RepDeSaulnier — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) March 22, 2020

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is a dedicated leader and fighter for East Bay families, and a dear friend who I love and respect. I’m sending him strength, love, and prayers today. https://t.co/39j16wc4MK — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) March 22, 2020