Meghan McCain To Tape ‘The View’ From Home After Announcing Pregnancy

Meghan McCain announced Sunday that she’s pregnant and that she will tape “The View” from home while coronavirus remains a threat.

McCain, who is married to The Federalist’s Ben Domenech, announced the news via Twitter.

McCain explained in a statement that her doctors had advised her to limit contact in order to protect her unborn child.

I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on “The View” from home via satellite.

ABC, McCain said, had been very understanding in allowing her the freedom to work from home. “I am indebted to our producers and crew,” she said, adding, “I also want to acknowledge the heroes — the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military — who are on the front lines in this fight.” (RELATED: ‘Lead By Example!’: Meghan McCain Rips Into De Blasio For Gym Outing Amid Coronavirus Fears)

Concluding her statement with a call for others to stay safe and wash their hands, McCain said, “I will continue to see you each morning on ‘The View.'”

McCain joins cohosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg in the decision to self-isolate — but only Goldberg has continued to appear on the show via satellite.