Sen. Mike Lee Will Self-Quarantine After Advice From Doctors

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee announced Sunday that he will self-quarantine after receiving advice from health officials as a number of members of Congress have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Upon learning that my colleague Sen. Paul tested positive for COVID-19, I consulted the Attending Physician of the U.S. Congress Dr. Harding. He advised me that because I have no symptoms or other risk factors, a COVID-19 test was not warranted,” Lee said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller.

“Given the timing, proximity, and duration of my exposure to Sen. Paul, he directed me to self-quarantine for 14 days,” he added. “That means no traveling or voting. But I will continue to make sure Utah’s voice is heard as we shape the federal response to the Coronavirus through phone, text, email and whatever other means are available.”

The news came hours after Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. Paul was the first known United States senator to test positive. Paul notably had part of his lung removed in the fall of 2019. The surgery followed an altercation with his Kentucky neighbor back in 2017. He suffered pneumonia as a result of the incident.

Lee might be joining a large number of members of Congress in both the House and the Senate who have announced they are self-quarantining. Many members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has also received a test for the virus, which came back negative. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday also announced that he tested negative for coronavirus. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)