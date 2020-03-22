Mitt Romney To Self-Quarantine After Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday announced that he will self-quarantine after having contact with Sen. Rand Paul who tested positive for coronavirus and is taking caution by working from home.

Senator Romney’s office issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/tBSx03ZlTr — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) March 22, 2020



Paul announced that he tested positive Sunday and was the first known United States senator to test positive. Paul notably had part of his lung removed in the fall of 2019. The surgery followed an altercation with his Kentucky neighbor back in 2017. He suffered pneumonia as a result of the incident.

Romney joins a large number of members of Congress in both the House and the Senate who have announced they are self-quarantining. Many members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has also received a test for the virus, which came back negative. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday also announced that he tested negative for coronavirus. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

Republican South Dakota Sen. John Thune on Sunday said that anyone who was in contact with Paul should immediately contact their health providers, as the disease continues to spread through Congress. (RELATED: Sen. Thune Says Anyone In Contact With Sen. Paul Will Need To Consult Doctors)

The two senators introduced the bipartisan resolution “to Maintain Senate’s Constitutional Responsibilities & Allow Remote Voting During National Emergencies” which would allow senators to vote remotely in emergencies.

On Tuesday alone, there were five members of Congress who announced they would self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she will halt negotiations with the Senate and move to pass her own coronavirus package in the House, which could drag things out longer than many expected.