Politics Is Spreading Faster Than Coronavirus In DC

On today’s podcast we discuss the attempts to construct a coronavirus relief bill in Congress and what it should include.
Listen to the show:
Rand Paul tested positive for coronavirus, and four other Senators are self-quarantining due to exposure, which means it’s going to get harder and harder to pass anything out of the Senate. Nancy Pelosi announced she’s done with bipartisanship and will write her own bill in the House, further complicating things and unnecessarily injecting politics into something that had avoided it so far. We get into the whole mess.
Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive a special discount on your order.
Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON ITUNES
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY CALLER ON SOUNDCLOUD
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON STITCHER
The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.