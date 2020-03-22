Can The American Economy Take On The Coronavirus?

Ambassador Terry Miller with the Heritage Foundation spoke with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill about where America stands in the world when it comes to economic freedom and what the coronavirus could mean for 2020.

According the Heritage Foundation’s annual Economic Freedom Index, America didn’t even place in the top 10 when it comes to economic freedom.

The results may surprise you, with Singapore placing in first and the U.S. trailing way behind in 17th place. (REALTED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cassidy Explains What May Have Caused The Exploding Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Louisiana.)

“The United States economic freedom has been declining for a while, part of that is because of these massive deficits that we have been running over the last decade or more, but this year in particular we saw a decline in trade freedom,” Miller said.

The index covers 12 freedoms – from property rights to financial freedom – in 186 countries, according to Heritage.

As for how the coronavirus will impact economic freedom in 2020, Miller says we’re already feeling the effects.

“Obviously all of these measures that are being taken to distance people socially are going to have an impact on their economic freedom.”

WATCH:

