Relive Wisconsin Upsetting Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four

We’re desperately in need of some sports, and I have something that might wet your whistle just a little bit.

As you all know, March Madness got canceled because of coronavirus. Our basketball was stolen from us. Despite that, this beautiful Sunday morning is a great time to remember when Wisconsin upset a 38-0 Kentucky team 71-64 in the Final Four. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When the world was ready to crown the Wildcats the greatest team of all-time, the Badgers had very different plans.

Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker led Wisconsin to victory in one of the greatest basketball games the world had ever seen.

Relive the epic experience below.

I’m not joking one bit when I say that game was one of the best nights of my life. Madison was absolutely electric, the bars were packed, energy was high and people were ready for the moment.

They say separation is in the preparation, and we were all mentally prepared for that night. Nobody outside the state of Wisconsin thought we could win.

We didn’t care. We just got to work.

As soon as the clock hit zero, students flooded State Street to riot and celebrate. What a night it was and what an experience it was for everybody involved.

I know it doesn’t make up for March Madness not happening, but I hope this little walk down memory lane helped ease the pain just a little bit.

The 2015 Wisconsin team will forever be remembered as the team that slayed the mighty dragon of the 38-0 Wildcats.

They were no match for Bo Ryan and company.

P.S.: We’re not going to talk about what happened against Duke. Five years later and it still hurts like hell.