Instagram Models Abigail Ratchford, Ella Rose And More Say Coronavirus Is Crushing Business

Abigail Ratchford, Ella Rose and other models who make their living based off their Instagram posts while endorsing products, giving paid shoutouts and advertising merchandise said coronavirus has crushed business.

The 28-year-old model Ratchford, who has around 9 million followers, told TMZ in a piece published Monday that since the pandemic hit, business has practically come to a halt. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

The Instagram model, who typically makes around $500,000 a year, said with everyone having to shelter in place in California, she’s been forced to get creative to produce content and can’t call on help from her make-up artists, hairstylists or photographers. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Swedish model Ella Rose, who has more than 800,000 followers, said she hasn’t had any new ad inquiries in the last week due to the spread of COVID-19. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Rose went on to explain that two photographers both cancelled on shoots she had previously set up due to the emergency shelter in place orders, leaving her to have to shoot her own content.

Another Instagram model with more than 2 million followers told the outlet that several deals she had previously lined up have fallen through due to fears of the coronavirus.

According to the report:

A lot of her prepaid posts are being put on ice, because some of the products were from China and the companies are worried about backlash and insensitivity surrounding COVID-19. What’s more, she says a lot of her long-term contracts are ending in the next couple weeks, and companies want to wait until April to renegotiate.

IG model Desiree Schlotz, who has 400,000 followers, said she’s experienced similar situations, with brands backing out of working with her because companies are worried about the sensitive nature of the coronavirus climate.