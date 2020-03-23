Police Claim Austin Seferian-Jenkins Smelled Like Alcohol And Marijuana During DUI Arrest

More details are out from Austin Seferian-Jenkins being arrested on a DUI charge, and they’re not great for the NFL free agent.

Seferian-Jenkins, who last played for the Patriots, was arrested in early March for allegedly being drunk behind the wheel in Gig Harbor, Washington. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to TMZ, the police report alleges that Seferian-Jenkins smelled like alcohol and marijuana when the officer made contact with him.

He was eventually arrested on a DUI charge, driving with a suspended license and for allegedly operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. It was Jenkins’ third DUI arrest.

As always, you’re innocent until proven guilty in this country. That’s the system we have, and we should all be happy about that.

Having said that, if Seferian-Jenkins is guilty of driving drunk and high, then he’s an idiot of epic proportions.

He’s made a ton of money in his NFL career, and there’s simply no excuse for ever getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. Use your damn head!

Hopefully, Seferian-Jenkins can get any help he might need and learn from his mistakes if it’s proven he’s guilty. The last thing we need is people boozing and hopping behind the wheel.

It’s simply unacceptable every single time.