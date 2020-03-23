Democratic Rep. Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Hospitalized Due To ‘Severe Shortness Of Breath’

Democratic Utah Rep. Ben McAdams on Sunday night said he has been hospitalized since Friday because of “severe shortness of breath,” after testing positive for coronavirus.

“I was admitted and have been receiving oxygen as I struggled to maintain my blood oxygen at appropriate levels. I am now off oxygen and feeling relatively better and expect to be released as soon as the doctor determines it is appropriate,” McAdams said in a statement on Twitter.

Thank you everyone for your well wishes. Here is an update on my health status.#utpol #covid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/MrugvuupQq — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 23, 2020

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul announced Sunday that he tested positive and was the first known United States senator to test positive. Paul notably had part of his lung removed in the fall of 2019. The surgery followed an altercation with his Kentucky neighbor back in 2017. He suffered pneumonia as a result of the incident. (RELATED: Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

Since Paul’s test, a large number of members of Congress in both the House and the Senate have announced they are self-quarantining. Many members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

Republican South Dakota Sen. John Thune on Sunday said that anyone who was in contact with Paul should immediately contact their health providers, as the disease continues to spread through Congress. (RELATED: Sen. Thune Says Anyone In Contact With Sen. Paul Will Need To Consult Doctors)

Two senators have also introduced a bipartisan resolution “to Maintain Senate’s Constitutional Responsibilities & Allow Remote Voting During National Emergencies” which would allow senators to vote remotely in emergencies.