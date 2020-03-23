Bill Gates Predicted A Pandemic in 2015

A 2015 Bill Gates TED Talk circulated on social media where he says a flu pandemic is likely to kill over 10 million people. In the TED Talk, “The next outbreak? We’re not ready,” Gates discussed why he thinks the world is underprepared for a crisis.
“The failure to prepare could allow the next epidemic to be dramatically more devastating that Ebola,” Gates said. “We need to do simulations, germ games, not war games, so that we see where the holes are.”
