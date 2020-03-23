Charles Barkley Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Feeling Ill

Charles Barkley doesn’t have coronavirus.

Barkley had been feeling ill more than a week ago, and he took the necessary steps to stay safe amid the coronavirus crisis. That included taking a test and isolating himself. Now, the test results have come back, and it’s great news. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Richard Deitsch, Barkley released a statement announcing that he tested negative for the virus. He also encouraged people to “take the necessary actions” to stay safe.

Statement from Charles Barkley: “I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning & they are negative. I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being.” — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 23, 2020

Finally, some good news. Finally, we have something to cheer about. If the virus had come for Barkley, then it just would have been a bridge too far.

Charles Barkley isn’t just a basketball legend. He’s an incredibly entertaining and optimistic man. He lifts the spirits of everybody whenever he’s talking.

We need him on the front lines healthy and as entertaining as ever.

Luckily, it sounds like Barkley is going to be 100% okay, and that news couldn’t have come at a better time. We desperately need to hear good things.

Stay frosty, Chuck! Stay frost and stay healthy!