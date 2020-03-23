Conor McGregor Shows Off Boxing Skills In Training Video

UFC star Conor McGregor looks ready to get back to cracking skulls.

ESPN MMA tweeted a video of the Irish-born star doing some boxing training, and there's no question he looked ready to roll.

Watch the training video below.

The UFC paused for the foreseeable future because of coronavirus, there’s no guarantee when McGregor will fight again.

He’s coming off a monster win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, and he only needed 40 seconds to win the fight.

McGregor is climbing back to the top of his game, and that was clear from the last time he stepped into the octagon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 20, 2020 at 11:56pm PST

We all know the end goal is for McGregor to fight Khabib again. That’s what McGregor wants and it’s what the UFC wants.

There’s a ton of money to be made in a rematch between the two stars, especially if the fight is held in Russia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 15, 2020 at 1:02am PST

However, before the rematch with Khabib can happen, McGregor will need to get another win under his belt. Who will that be against? I don’t know. I have no clue, and we might not know for awhile.

However, it’s clear McGregor is ready to to fight ASAP. That’s great news for fans of the UFC.