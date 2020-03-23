Daniel Craig Says He Won’t Leave His Massive Fortune To His Children, Will Likely ‘Get Rid Of It Or Give It Away’

Daniel Craig doesn’t plan on leaving his two children much money.

According to the Independent, the “James Bond” star said during a Saga Magazine interview that his “philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Mar 19, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

He further added, “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation.” Just how much is Daniel Craig estimated to be worth?

Somewhere around $125 million! That’s a ton of money he won’t be leaving his children!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Mar 14, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with his children during this incredibly tough time for them. Imagine finding out your dad has $125 million, and then finding out you won’t get most of it.

Something tells me the next dinner table conversation might be a shade awkward for everybody involved.

You just hate to see it. You just hate to see Craig take his $125 million fortune and ride off into the sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Mar 4, 2020 at 9:00am PST

This is like the “Always Sunny” episode where Dennis and Dee’s mom dies and leaves all her money to somebody else.

Best of luck to his children! It sounds like they’re going to need to learn how to work among us common men grinding it out.