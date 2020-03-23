ESPN Releases Video Of The Best One-Handed Catches In College Football History

ESPN dropped an incredible college football video Saturday.

The sports network tweeted a video of the best one-handed catches in the history of college football, and it’s borderline pornographic for fans of the sport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch all the epic moments below.

Some of the most insane one-handed catches in CFB history ???? pic.twitter.com/r587UEjrvH — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2020

This is exactly the kind of video we need right now. With sports pretty much canceled, we need something to keep us entertained.

Football season is a few months off, and we need all the content we can get to wet our whistle while we wait for it to return.

Nothing beats watching some old highlights to get the job done.

At the same time, we really need to just be hoping football season goes off without a hitch at this point. Given the severity of the coronavirus, there’s no guarantee that happens.

If football season does get canned because of the virus, then old highlights will be all we have to keep us entertained.

I shudder at the mere thought of the games not taking place. Let’s keep our optimism high, hope for the best, crush some highlights and prepare for an epic season.

Shoutout to ESPN for the awesome video. It’s exactly what we needed to fill the void.