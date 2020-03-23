Germany Bans Meetings Of More Than Two People

German Chancellor Angela Merka banned meetings of more than two people in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus Monday.
The announcement comes after Germany has imposed strict border controls to limit the flow of infected people into the country. Nevertheless, her administration predicted that up to 70 percent of the German population would contract the virus before the epidemic was over. (RELATED: NYT Quietly Edits Headline On Failed Coronavirus Deal To Protect Democrats–Twice)
“None of us wished that we would ever have to face the people with such rules,” Merkel said before warning that “These are not recommendations, but rules.”
Specifically, the rules ban “spending time in public space” with more than one other person who is not a member of your household. (RELATED: VP Mike And Karen Pence Test Negative For Coronavirus)
“Given a virus for which there is no immunity and no immunization, we have to understand that many people will be infected, the consensus among experts is that 60 to 70% of the population will be infected,” Merkel said earlier in March.
The order came the same day Merkel announced she had tested negative for the coronavirus. The test came after a doctor who had given her a vaccination later tested positive for the virus. Her administration says she plans to take several more tests.
#Coronavirus test of #Germany Chancellor Merkel is reportedly negative. https://t.co/feYPgvsNa7
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 23, 2020
Germany has suffered over 24,000 cases and more than 90 deaths, according to Politico.