Gwyneth Paltrow Suggests Learning A Language, Writing A Book During Quarantine While Americans Worry About Job Security

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow suggested learning a new language or writing a book in her Instagram post Sunday regarding the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, most Americans are either spending their days working from home or struggling with job loss after the hospitality industry took a hit due to COVID-19. 18% of American households have reported job loss or reduced hours since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, according to an NPR/Marist poll.
View this post on Instagram
@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity. Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place. It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love. I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before ❤️
Paltrow joined the growing list of tone deaf celebrities who have continued to post the dumbest things online amid the growing coronavirus panic.
“We must take this seriously and shelter in place,” Paltrow captioned a photo of herself wearing a mask and gloves on the way home from a farmer’s market. “It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love.”
Other celebrities include supermodel Gal Gadot, who shared a video montage of celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine,” and Vanessa Hudgens, who received backlash after calling social distancing “bullshit.” (RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Backtracks After Saying Social Distancing Until July Is ‘Bullshit’)
It’s startling to see celebrities so far removed from the average American, but I guess this shouldn’t have come as a surprise. There are so many ways to donate to the people in need right now, but yet here is Paltrow, suggested we learn a new language?