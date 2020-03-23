Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Refusing To Quarantine Without Him

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre has tested positive for coronavirus days after choosing to self-quarantine with the infected actor.

Dhowre claimed it was “instinct” to join Elba in his quarantine during an interview Sunday with Oprah Winfrey for her new Apple TV+ series.

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on my way anyway, I wanted to be with him,” Dhowre admitted. “I think that’s an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care.”

“I could have made the decision to put myself, maybe, in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions. And they’re tough decisions to make,” Dhowre said. “But I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, still touch him.”

Elba and Dhowre received backlash for appearing together in the video where the actor announced his coronavirus diagnosis. The “Pacific Rim” actor said Dhowre had been with him the day that he was exposed to the coronavirus. (RELATED: Idris Elba Gives Update On Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says He’s Still Asymptomatic)

“If I had caught it, she had certainly caught it in that time period, as well,” Elba told Winfrey. “People were right to have highlighted that spatial distancing is important. I think given the context of the video, which was telling the world what has happened to us, we weren’t thinking about that specifically.”