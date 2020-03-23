‘Idiots’: Sen. Kennedy Tears Into Democrats For Blocking Coronavirus Stimulus Bill In Fiery Speech

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy delivered a fiery speech Monday bashing Democrats for blocking the coronavirus stimulus package.

The Senate did not pass a procedural closure vote on phase-three of the coronavirus stimulus bill Sunday. Some Democrats have voiced issues with the bill and indicated they will halt negotiations, which would cause a delay in proceedings.

Kennedy bashed members of the Senate who “continue to double down on stupid.” He reiterated that the bill was bipartisan and noted how it would help the economy and small businesses after ripping into those who voted against it.

“Do you know what the American people are thinking right now, Mr. President? They’re thinking, ‘why do the members of the United States Senate continue to double down on stupid?’ Now, this is not a Republican bill, Mr. Chairman. This is a bipartisan bill.”

The Republican added that he means “no ill-will” towards his Democratic co-workers but urged the Senate to pass the bill. The phase-three Senate bill would give $1,200 “to every man and woman in America” who makes under $75,000 annually. Couples would receive $2,400 and every child would get $500.

“It’s not a bailout,” Kennedy argued. “It provides up to $350 billion for small businesses for the next eight weeks to keep going, and if they don’t lay anybody off, the bill — the loans are forgivable.” (RELATED: Senate Passes Coronavirus Aid Package)

Kennedy ended his speech with a heartfelt note about the future of America. He urged his fellow senators to “stop thinking about the next election” and “pass this bill.”

“Mr. President, I don’t understand it,” Kennedy said. “I get politics. I have been around it my whole life. But there comes a time when we have to stop thinking about the next election and start thinking about the next generation. What are we going to leave to our children if we allow this economy to crash? And it is happening as we speak.”