Madonna Shares Bizarre Bathtub Video Calling Coronavirus ‘The Great Equalizer’

Musician Madonna shared an utterly bizarre video recorded from a bathtub Sunday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Madonna called the virus “the great equalizer” while in a bathtub filled with rose petals. Piano music can be heard playing in the bathroom as well.

“That’s the thing about Covid-19, it doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” Madonna said in the video.

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it,” she added. “What’s terrible about it is that it has made us all equal in many ways and what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways … Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, we are all in the same boat. And if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.” (RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Backtracks After Saying Social Distancing Until July Is ‘Bullshit’)