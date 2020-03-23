Superstar Maren Morris Shares Life-Changing News

Superstar Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd shared life-changing news Monday when she announced the happy news that she had given birth to their first child.

The 29-year-old country singer shared a sweet post on Instagram of her newborn son Hayes Andrew Hurd who was born earlier on Monday. The post was noted by People magazine.

She captioned a series of pictures with her baby boy, “Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives.”

The "My Church" hitmaker made headlines back in October when she shared the exciting news that she and husband Ryan were expecting.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris captioned her post, along with a great picture of the singer sporting a baby bump.

“See you in 2020, little one,” she added.

Country artist, Hurd, also got in on the fun, captioning another sweet picture, “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. “Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life..,” per Billboard.

“The Bones” hitmaker and Hurd announced they were engaged in July 2017, and walked down the aisle in an intimate ceremony in March the following year.