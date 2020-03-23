Meghan Markle’s Nickname During Her Time On ‘Suits’ Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Meghan Markle reportedly had a no-nonsense nickname during her time when she was on the hit show “Suits” and, given everything we have learned about the former royal, it kind of is perfect.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie revealed in Vice’s documentary, “Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown” which is now available online, that the former Duchess of Sussex had the nickname “Meghan gets shit done,” per InStyle magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Scobie explained that the name came about after the former duchess noticed how much food was being wasted on the set of the show and did something about it. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“Lo and behold, the food was suddenly being loaded into vans and taken into homeless shelters, and that was where the nickname ‘Meghan gets shit done’ came from on set.”

“She [Markle] volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program,” a post shared by the St. Felix Center in Toronto last year read. “The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people.”

“Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us – though we remember her just as ‘the lovely Meghan,'” the center added. “We’re happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We’d love for her to visit us again one day.”

