Media Credits Mike Pence Over His Coronavirus Response

Media outlets appear to be giving Vice President Mike Pence credit for his efforts as leader of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force.

President Donald Trump announced that Pence would head up the coronavirus task force on Feb. 26. The decision was immediately bashed by journalists and publications who faulted Pence for his response to previous health emergencies. Many even poked fun at Pence after photos showed him praying with the coronavirus emergency team on March 1.

As the novel coronavirus has continued to spread, however, some outlets appear to be giving the vice president credit for what is viewed as a level head and honest response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Media Barely Hides Disdain For Prayer After Trump, Pence Photos)

Pence “has asserted himself” and brought “a healthy dose of level-headedness, political experience and in some ways a sense of humanity to the job,” according to a CNN article published March 19.

The article first credits Pence for de-escalating a phone call between Trump and Democratic New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham. It continues on, admitting that the vice president has stepped up to the occasion as fears over the novel coronavirus rise.

“But in the three weeks since, Pence has largely risen to the occasion,” according to CNN. “White House officials have been reassured to have Pence in charge, and he’s gotten mostly good marks from governors and public health officials he’s worked with. That includes some of the President’s most strident political opponents, many of whom have been impressed by Pence’s communicativeness and responsiveness.”

The article does bash Trump, as many have when comparing him to Pence. It notes that the vice president brings a “calm, organized, collaborative” attitude, adding that Trump struggles with these qualities. Still, it’s a far cry from an article published in February on CNN highlighting the vice president’s failures during an Indiana HIV outbreak.

“Strangely competent Mike Pence finds his 9/11 moment in coronavirus crisis,” a March 21 article from The Guardian also admits.

This article notes that Pence “remains as servile to Donald Trump as ever” but adds that many believe the vice president is “having ‘a good war’ against the coronavirus outbreak.”

“However, Pence, 60, earned early plaudits for his cool head and assured performances in the cacophony of the White House briefing room – probably benefiting from comparison with his volatile boss and two divisive press secretaries,” according to The Guardian.

Even Pence’s notable critics have been pleasantly surprised by how the vice president has responded to the crisis. Author Michael D’Antonio, who has written books about both Trump and Pence, published a CNN opinion article titled “Mike Pence is exactly the wrong guy for this job” shortly after he was announced as head of the task force.

Since then, D’Antonio appears to have changed his tune. (RELATED: Joy Behar Says She’s ‘A Little More Confident’ That Pence Can Handle Coronavirus Response Over Trump)

“I think he’s been very helpful in moderating the president’s salesman instinct,” D’Antonio said according to The Guardian. “The president loves to hype whatever he’s offering, in this case the message that everything is fine. Pence has done a better job than I expected of honoring the science.”

I offered both Pres Trump and VP Pence an opportunity to reassure Americans. Simple question: “What do you say to Americans who are scared?” Trump, to me: “I say, you’re a terrible reporter.” Pence, an hour later: “Don’t be afraid. Be vigilant.” — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 20, 2020

Many others have given Pence credit for how he has handled the novel coronavirus. Politico’s senior media writer Jack Shafer published an op-ed March 10 suggesting Trump “Make Mike Pence the New White House Press Secretary.”

“He was calm. He was direct,” Shafer wrote. “He was polite in face of shouted, competing questions. He deferred to the medical and policy professionals on the dais with him.”

David Axelrod, former chief strategist for Barack Obama, also sung his praises, tweeting that Pence “is a far better briefer than his boss. Tries to stick to facts.”

Even as sycophantic as he is, the @VP is a far better and more informed briefer than the @POTUS. Trump should go away and let him do it. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 20, 2020

“Each day he stands with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and gently corrects misstatements and introduces actual truth to coronavirus briefings,” a tweet from The Daily Beast reads.