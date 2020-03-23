NBA Might Not Pay Players Their Full Salaries After League Stops Games Because Of Coronavirus

NBA players might be out millions of dollars because of coronavirus.

According to ESPN, scheduled payments to players will arrive on April 1, but the league might not shell out money after that.

The league is allowed to stop payments to players in the event of a war, a natural disaster or a pandemic. The last one is the one that applies here.

There’s no guarantee the payments won’t show up, despite the games not happening, but the league is leaving the option on the table.

It goes without saying that there are a lot of people struggling much worse than NBA players, but this still isn’t a good situation for them.

The league shut its doors after the coronavirus hit America, several players have it and there’s no end in sight.

Now, there’s a very real chance players won’t get paid because the games aren’t happening.

We’ll see what the league decides to do, but you can’t blame owners for not wanting to spend money when they have no income at the moment.

Games aren’t being played, nothing is being televised and tickets aren’t being sold. Again, it’s just a really ugly situation.

Hopefully, coronavirus is dealt with sooner than later, and we can have our sports back. I think I speak for everyone when I say we’ve had enough of this situation.