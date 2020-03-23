NCAA Allows Schools To Reimburse Recruits For Canceled Visits

The NCAA pulled off a smart move for recruits across the country.

According to Saturday Tradition, the NCAA will allow universities to reimburse recruits for canceled visits that were scheduled before the coronavirus spread across America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The moves after sports were pretty much entirely shut down across America.

Well, for once, the NCAA actually made a good call. I know I trash the NCAA more than just about anybody out there.

It’s an absurd organization and it routinely makes the wrong call on a variety of different things. It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge critic.

However, letting school reimburse recruits for scheduled visits it a good move, and should be applauded.

I guess during times of crisis, the NCAA is actually capable of using common sense. Who ever could have seen that coming?

Hopefully, we can get back to just trashing the NCAA for normal reasons and we have sports against instead of coronavirus ravaging them.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed for that. While I might hate the NCAA, I truly hate coronavirus even more.