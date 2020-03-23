Rugby Commentator Nick Heath Commentates Normal Day Life After Coronavirus Cancels Sports

Nick Heath has become an internet sensation during the coronavirus crisis.

According to The Poke, Heath is a notable rugby commentator and journalist. Obviously, with sports being pretty much canceled, he now has a lot of free time on his hands.

What has he been doing? Well, he just been commentating everyday life events like people walking around, kicking a soccer ball and just behaving in a very normal manner.

You’re simply kidding yourself if you don’t find those videos funny. Now, that I’ve seen these videos, I need a guy commentating my life.

From the moment I wake up in the morning with my cup of coffee through the moment I go to sleep, I need constant commentary.

It just has to happen. It has to happen!

I’m also glad to see Heath is keeping his spirits high with this activity, and that’s leading to other people also having high spirits.

It’s important to remember during these tough times to find things to laugh at when you can. I’d say walking around commentating random stuff is pretty damn funny.

Keep it up, Heath. The whole world is looking to you for some humor during the coronavirus crisis!