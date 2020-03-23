Ohio State Will Pay Ball State Nearly $2 Million For 2026 Game

Ohio State will write Ball State a huge check for their 2026 football game.

According to Eleven Warriors, the Buckeyes are paying $1.9 million to the Cardinals to travel to Columbus for the Sept. 5, 2026 matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s on top of the $1.95 million they’re shelling out to UConn for a 2025 game.

Well, Ohio State sure has no problem writing big checks for their money games. They’re just handing out cash to easy opponents.

Of course, I don’t blame these opponents for demanding such big paydays. I’d be doing the same thing. Teams like Ball State don’t belong on the same field as OSU.

Short of a miracle happening and the entire roster not showing up, the Cardinals will get blown right off the field by head coach Ryan Day’s team.

If OSU shows up and plays at even 10%, they’re still going to win. Ball State is willing to accept a loss, but their price is obviously very high.

Either way, OSU will destroy the Cardinals, but they’ll be writing a big check along the way. If you don’t count the scoreboard, it’s a win for everybody involved!