Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Talks About The Importance Of Mental Health Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day had an important message for people amid the coronavirus crisis.

The man leading the Buckeyes posted a Twitter video Sunday afternoon talking about the importance of mental health while isolating from the virus.

The young coaching star said it’s “really important” to get outside to soak up some fresh air in this time of “a lot of stress and uncertainty.”

You can watch his full comments below.

We are in this together! Here are a few ‘coaching tips’ on how we can stay mentally healthy during this time. #gobucks #fight pic.twitter.com/FjLMoRg5X0 — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 22, 2020

Day is 100% correct with his thoughts, and it’s great to see a guy with such a large platform get vocal about the time we’re living through.

This situation is very strange for pretty much everybody. Most people don’t work from home, and virtually none of us have ever lived through a situation like this before.

Yet, we’re all doing the best we can do make a bad situation as bearable as possible. Despite the fact we’re not really supposed to be around each other, you can still soak up some sunshine.

Don’t just sit in your house all day. Step outside for a few minutes, breathe in some fresh air and enjoy the outdoors.

Now, don’t put yourself at risk, but find a way to get some contact with nature. If that’s as simple as a 10 minute walk, then do it.

We’ll get through this coronavirus pandemic soon enough. In the meantime, do what you can to stay busy and keep your spirits high!