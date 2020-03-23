Former Oklahoma Running Back Trey Sermon Transfers To Ohio State

Former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon is headed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Sermon announced the decision Sunday on his Instagram, and his presence in Columbus immediately beefs up the backfield for the Buckeyes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you’re a fan of the Buckeyes, this should be music to your ears. Sermon rushed for more than 2,000 yards through three seasons with the Sooners.

He only played part of last season due to a leg injury, but his stats tell you everything you need to know. His career average for yards per carry is 6.1, which is an outstanding number.

Now, I’m sure many of you are wondering how I feel about this as a Wisconsin man who will likely have to face the Buckeyes in the B1G championship game.

If you want to be the best, then you have to beat the best. It’s that simple. I want to play the best teams and players possible.

That’s what makes victory taste so sweet. I don’t want OSU to have a single excuse for when they lose. Now, their running back ranks are great again.

Bring it on, OSU. I look forward to the challenge.